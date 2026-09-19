State Department approves potential sale of $2.6 billion in air defense equipment to Ukraine

The State Department approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine on Friday.

In a congressional notification, the State Department said that it made "a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine" for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian government requested to buy S-300 Clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, Range-Extended Air Defense Laser Guided Rocket missile systems, as well as various launchers, counter-drone radars, trailers and spare parts.

"If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration," the State Department said. The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.

A Russian anti-aircraft missile launcher S-300V operates during a show at the International Military Technical Forum on August 17, 2022. Getty Images

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has seen a surge in Russian attacks, which its air defences have struggled to repel due to ammunition shortages.

President Trump said this month he would ask Europeans to repay the American aid provided to Ukraine under the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine.

On Friday, the president signed a bill introducing new sanctions designed to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, after Congress gave its approval following months of delay.

The legislation, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, takes aim at Russia's energy and defence sectors alongside Putin and other senior officials.

"Even across the ocean, they hear only the language of direct military deterrence, and that is the language in which we should respond to Russophobic atrocities, such as the law of the dead terrorist, Graham," Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said on Telegram Saturday.

Medvedev also said Russia's response to the sanctions should include "military deterrence," without elaborating on any details.