U.S. strikes targets in Iran after Iranian drone attack on cargo ship, posing challenge to ceasefire

Washington — The U.S. military says it hit Iranian targets on Friday over Iran's drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first American strikes on Iran since the two countries agreed to extend an already-rickety ceasefire last week.

The strikes targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities and radar sites, U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted to social media, calling it a "powerful response" to Iran's "dangerous behavior."

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.