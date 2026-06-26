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U.S. strikes targets in Iran after Iranian drone attack on cargo ship, posing challenge to ceasefire

By
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
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Joe Walsh

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Washington — The U.S. military says it hit Iranian targets on Friday over Iran's drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first American strikes on Iran since the two countries agreed to extend an already-rickety ceasefire last week.

The strikes targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities and radar sites, U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted to social media, calling it a "powerful response" to Iran's "dangerous behavior."

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM said. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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