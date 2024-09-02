U.S. seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's plane

The U.S. seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's plane and brought it to the U.S. on Monday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The plane, identified as a Dassault Falcon 900EX, was seized in the Dominican Republic "based on violations of U.S. export control and sanctions laws" and transported to Florida, the department said.

"This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States."

CNN first reported the seizure of Maduro's plane.

In June, Maduro claimed victory in his presidential reelection campaign, but the U.S. and other countries have expressed doubts about the validity of the election. Last month, the U.S. recognized Maduro's opponent, Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González, as the winner, rejecting the Venezuelan government's declaration that Maduro had won.

This is a developing story and will be updated.