U.S. offers $10 million reward, chance to relocate for information on Iran's leaders: "Send us a tip"

The United States on Friday said it was offering up to $10 million, and the potential opportunity to relocate, for information on the whereabouts of 10 senior Islamic Republic leaders.

The U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice program announced the reward on Friday for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and nine other "key leaders" in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Khamenei, who issued his first public statement on Thursday, is "wounded and likely disfigured," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday. A missile strike killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials when the war started.

In addition to the supreme leader, the lists includes Deputy Chief of Staff Ali Asghar Hejazi, Military Adviser Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, Interior Minister Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib, and Ali Larijani, who is secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

"These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world," the State Department said in a news release announcing the reward.

Four leaders on the list are identified only by title, with no listed names. They are the secretary of the defense council, adviser to the supreme leader, military officer chief of the supreme leader's office, and the IRGC commander.

"Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?" the program asks in a post on social media. "Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation."

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?



Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

The State Department released two versions of the reward posters — one in English and one in Farsi — indicating that the U.S. was making a direct appeal to Iranian citizens.

In January, the State Department offered a $15 million reward for information on Iranian oil shipments and a separate reward offering the same amount for information on the IRGC financial network.

On Feb. 24, just days before the war began, the CIA offered help to potential informants in Iran, providing instructions on ways to contact the U.S. spy agency