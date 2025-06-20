Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

U.S. home sale prices reach a record of almost $400,000, but buyers may see some relief

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Many once-hot real estate markets are cooling off
Many once-hot real estate markets are cooling off 01:55

The median home sale price in the U.S. just touched a record high, but new data shows that buyers are nevertheless paying below asking price. 

The median sale price hit a record $396,500 for the four weeks ending June 15, or a 1% increase from a year earlier, according to a Friday report from Redfin. But buyers are actually paying far less than sellers' median asking price, which stood at $422,238 for the same period, the real estate company's data shows.

That means buyers paid 6%, or $26,000, less than sellers hoped they would. 

Americans are increasingly finding themselves squeezed out of the housing market, as mortgage rates remain high and the inventory of affordable homes remains low. As a result, the dream of home ownership, which is a meaningful way to build wealth, is becoming more distant for large swaths of the population. 

Last year, just 24% of home sales came from first-time homebuyers, down from 50% in 2010, data from the National Association of Realtors shows. The typical first-time homebuyer's age also hit an all-time high of 38, according to the group. 

For those Americans who are trying to get their feet on the first rung of the property ladder, data from Redfin shows that sellers may be willing to be flexible on price, especially as there are now more sellers than buyers in the market.

High housing costs and widespread economic uncertainty have hurt demand, Redfin said. 

As a result, the onus is on sellers to make sure their homes are in tip-top shape, and are reasonably priced, otherwise they're unlikely to sell, according to Redfin.

"I'm explaining to sellers more and more that we need to be strategic in our pricing strategy because homes that are overpriced, even slightly, are likely to sit on the market and invite buyers to negotiate," Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Redfin agent Kelly Connally said in a statement. 

She added, "Pricing is most important, but with fewer buyers than usual out there, sellers should also make sure their home is in excellent condition and be ready to make repairs upon inspection."

Buyers can't necessarily expect a discount on their home of choice, though. 

"There are a few exceptions: Homes in desirable locations that are in perfect condition are still hot and typically sell at or above asking price," Connally said. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.