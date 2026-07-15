House vote to end Israel aid divides Democrats, with 103 voting to cut off funding

Washington — House Democrats were sharply divided on whether to cut off aid to Israel during a floor vote on the issue Wednesday, marking the latest flashpoint in the party's rift over support for the U.S. ally.

The amendment — which was introduced by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has consistently opposed foreign aid — would have eliminated $3.3 billion in assistance to Israel. Massie submitted the amendment to the annual State Department appropriations bill that the House will vote on later Wednesday.

The amendment failed in a 104-314-10 vote, with 103 Democrats voting in favor, 98 voting against and 10 voting present.

The issue also split Democratic leaders, who are usually in lockstep.

In a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he opposed Massie's measure, calling it "overly broad in that it prohibits or would limit the use of funds for longstanding initiatives related to humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement, peace-building and U.S. Embassy operations." He said it would also restrict the United States' ability to confront Hamas and Hezbollah.

But Jeffries noted the "strongly held views" within the party on the issue and said leaders would not persuade members to vote a certain way. He also called for a "major reset" between the U.S. and Israel.

On Wednesday, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts announced she would vote to strip aid from Israel, arguing "the status quo is not tenable."

"I will be voting yes, not because I agree with the entirety of the amendment, or the GOP's cynical motivations for its consideration, but because I believe we must change course. While Democratic members will make different decisions on this amendment in good faith, we are absolutely united in our shared goal of permanent peace," she said in a statement.

The vote comes as Democratic candidates' stances on Israel have been a key test in the party's primaries. In recent weeks, several incumbent Democrats, who have been supportive of Israel, lost their primaries to progressive challengers who have been highly critical of the U.S. ally.

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, the chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, acknowledged concerns about the amendment eliminating humanitarian aid, but said that "opposing the billions in military funding is what's most important here."