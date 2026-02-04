U.S.-Iran talks planned for Friday in Oman after U.S. shoots down Iranian drone

U.S.-Iran talks are expected to be held in Oman on Friday, sources told CBS News, after the U.S. military said it shot down an Iranian drone and Iranian forces threatened to seize a U.S.-flagged vessel.

Iran had objected to holding the talks in Turkey, which was the initial proposed location.

Iran is seeking direct talks with the U.S. without the usual third party intermediary, according to two sources — an Arab diplomat and a source familiar with the matter. The direct format has long been sought by the Trump administration.

White House spokespeople didn't immediately comment.

The United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Tehran and Iran is still designated as a state sponsor of terrorism by the U.S. government.

Ahead of the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday in Israel. Netanyahu told Witkoff that Iran has proven its promises cannot be relied upon, according to a readout from the meeting.

Israel remains skeptical of the diplomacy that Arab and Turkish allies of the U.S. have scrambled to put together to avoid U.S. strikes against Iran.

Drone and tanker incidents

The U.S. military said a Shahed-139 drone "aggressively" approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier as it was moving through the Arabian Sea roughly 500 miles from the southern coast of Iran on Tuesday. The drone flew toward the carrier "despite de-escalatory measures taken by U.S. forces operating in international waters," U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," Hawkins said. "No American service members were harmed during the incident, and no U.S. equipment was damaged."

Hours later, in the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian drone and two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats "threatened to board and seize" a U.S.-flagged tanker, Hawkins said.

The U.S.-crewed merchant vessel, the M/V Stena Imperative, was "lawfully transiting the international sea passage," he said. The situation de-escalated after the USS McCaul responded to the scene and escorted the tanker with air support.

U.S. military buildup near Iran

The U.S. has built up military presence near Iran in recent days. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three destroyers were in the Arabian Sea as of Tuesday, according to a Navy official. Other destroyers were positioned in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, while three littoral combat ships were in the Persian Gulf.

Mr. Trump told reporters last month that the military was sending ships to the Middle East "just in case," as his administration watched Iran's response to massive protests that broke out in December. Thousands of protesters are believed to have been killed in a crackdown on the demonstrations.

The president told reporters last week he has had conversations with Iranian officials and planned to hold more discussions.

"I told them two things: No. 1, no nuclear. And No. 2, stop killing protesters," the president said. "They're going to have to do something."

Iran's supreme leader has warned that any attack by the U.S. would spark a "regional war" in the Middle East.

The U.S. struck nuclear sites in Iran last summer.