U.S. forces seize 5th oil tanker linked to Venezuela
A fifth oil tanker linked to Venezuela was interdicted by U.S. forces in the Caribbean, U.S. Southern Command confirmed on Friday.
Two U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News that the Coast Guard, supported by the Navy, were the process of seizing the Olina oil tanker.
"Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: 'there is no safe haven for criminals,'" U.S. Southern Command said in a statement on X.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.