U.S. fighter jet crashes off South Korea; pilot rescued

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed off the coast of South Korea after experiencing an "in-flight emergency," U.S. Kunsan Air Base said in a news release. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was rescued by Korea Maritime Forces.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, crashed at approximately 8:41 a.m. local time, Wednesday morning. "The pilot has been recovered by Republic of Korea Maritime Forces" and is "awake and in stable condition," the news release said. "He is being returned to Kunsan Air Base where he will be evaluated further," the statement added.

The base did not release the pilot's name nor disclose additional details about his condition.

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in the statement.

The base said the cause of the in-flight emergency is unknown and that the crash will be thoroughly investigated.

Eleanor Watson contributed reporting.