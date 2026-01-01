U.S. reduces proposed tariffs on Italian pasta, Italy's foreign ministry says

The U.S. has rolled back proposed steep tariffs on Italian-made pasta, Italy's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has sharply reduced a proposed duty on 13 Italian pasta makers, cutting the rate from as high as 92% to as little as 2.26%, Italy's foreign ministry said Jan. 1. The duties would have been imposed on top of existing 15% tariffs on most imports from the European Union.

The Trump administration had proposed the antidumping levies after a review found that Italian pasta producers, including Barilla, La Molisana and Pastificio Lucio Garofalo, sold products at artificially low prices that undercut U.S. manufacturers.

Had the higher duties taken effect, U.S. shoppers could have faced steeply higher prices for Italian-made pasta, and some Italian producers might have stopped shipping to U.S. retailers, experts told CBS News.

"The recalculation of the duties is a sign that U.S. authorities recognize our companies' genuine willingness to cooperate," the foreign ministry said.

La Molisana pasta imports will be tariffed at a rate of 2.26%, the foreign ministry said, while Garofalo will face nearly 14% tariffs, and 11 additional pasta brands will be subject to a 9% import duty.

The White House did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment on the tariff rollbacks.