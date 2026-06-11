5 American cruise ship passengers accused of brawling, assaulting police officers in the Bahamas

Authorities in the Bahamas say they have arrested five cruise ship passengers from the United States who were accused of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest in the Caribbean archipelago.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the three women and two men became involved in a fight involving several cruise ship passengers at the port in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

Officials said a "violent struggle" ensued at a police station after officers prepared to search the five suspects arrested. One woman was accused of throwing a chair through a glass door and shattering it. One man was accused of then kicking out the remaining glass and trying to escape, police said in a statement.

A video aired by Eyewitness News Bahamas shows a man crawling out through the damaged door as officers move in to arrest him. Another video obtained by Our News Bahamas shows people being shoved to the ground.

Four police officers were injured, including one who was seriously injured in his left shoulder and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The suspects were charged with assaulting a police officer, fighting in a public place, resisting arrest, malicious damage and disorderly behavior in a police station.

The five suspects remain in custody, and police said the investigation is ongoing.