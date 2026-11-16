U.S. pro basketball player allegedly caught with 75 pounds of drugs in his luggage at Nigeria airport

Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency on Sunday said it had arrested an American professional basketball player with 33.95 kilograms (about 75 pounds) of cannabis in his luggage on arrival at the main airport.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) named the player as 28-year-old Greene Da'monte Khiree, a native of Savannah, Georgia.

He was arrested on Wednesday at the main international airport car park in Lagos after he "was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage," NDLEA said in a statement.

The bags bearing his name tags were filled with 16 packs of Loud, described as a "potent strain of cannabis," said NDLEA, which posted several images of the player with suitcases full of the purported drugs.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the player was 28-year-old Greene Da'monte Khiree. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

He had arrived in Lagos from Thailand, where he said he had lived and played professional basketball since October 2025, the agency said.

The agency said he claimed he was visiting Nigeria to "build networks for his basketball career" but examination of his mobile phone showed information suggesting his "knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity."

FIBA lists a player by the name DaMonte Greene, a point guard, one of whose recent appearances was at the Phuket Elite Cup in September.

Greene was the leading scorer for the semiprofessional Georgia Bombers during the 2023-24 season, averaging 26.3 points per game, according to the Basketball Job Market.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) named the player as 28-year-old Greene Da'monte Khiree. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

Nigeria has been considered a trafficking and production hub for drugs bound for other countries, but researchers say the contraband spills into local markets.

Recent busts of industrial-scale meth production labs have left authorities worrying that Mexican cartels are establishing links in Nigeria to produce and ship meth out of the country.

In a separate incident announced on Sunday, Nigerian officials said a man was arrested at the airport after more than 25 kilograms of meth were found concealed in packs of assorted breakfast cereals.

In September, the agency said it had dismantled a meth lab and arrested a Mexican suspected drug kingpin who was allegedly attempting to flee Nigeria through Lagos, the BBC reported. In August, a social media influencer suspected of links to an international drug trafficking network was arrested after authorities seized cocaine worth nearly $28 million, which was allegedly destined for the U.K.