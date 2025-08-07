3 people from U.S. base in Antarctica evacuated in high-risk rescue operation: "Nothing short of heroic"

American scientists on the hunt for the oldest ice in Antarctica

Three people needing medical care were evacuated from an American research base in Antarctica, New Zealand's air force says, during a perilous rescue operation carried out in freezing temperatures and 24-hour darkness. U.S. officials called the mission "nothing short of heroic."

One person requiring urgent medical care and two others needing medical assistance were flown out of McMurdo Station in a mission that took nearly 20 hours, the Royal New Zealand Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday. The U.S. National Science Foundation, which operates the station, sent out the call for help because there were insufficient medical resources at the base.

A crew on a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules braved the harsh conditions and successfully carried out the mid-winter medical evacuation, officials said. No information was given about the patients or their conditions.

Officials said a U.S. team at the base had to manually create a runway and ensure the ice was groomed and suitable for landing in Antarctica's perpetual winter darkness and sub-zero temperatures. After a detailed analysis of the weather and conditions of the airfield, the New Zealand air force crew -- with a doctor on board -- used night vision goggles to carry out the mission.

Overnight, the RNZAF carried out a high-risk winter medevac from the U.S. Antarctic Program’s McMurdo Station. Landing a large aircraft on ice, in darkness, using night vision, takes precision and extraordinary skill. We are deeply grateful for the crew’s professionalism,… pic.twitter.com/IKrS2bxxEQ — US Embassy NZ 🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@usembassynz) August 6, 2025

Once on the ice, the engines of the C-130J Hercules were kept running to keep them warm for refueling, a process known as "hot refueling," before the aircraft took off with the three patients, officials said. The aircraft landed back in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday, the air force said.

Air Commodore Andy Scott said the freezing cold, unpredictable weather conditions and the difficulty of landing on ice in total darkness make such flights "one of the most challenging" for crews to perform.

"(It is) an extremely challenging environment to fly in on night vision goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge," he said.

McMurdo Station -- which is located about 25 miles from the world's southernmost active volcano -- reported temperatures of -11 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.

The U.S. Embassy in New Zealand lauded the success of the mission.

"Landing a large aircraft on ice, in darkness, using night vision, takes precision and extraordinary skill," the embassy said on social media. "We are deeply grateful for the crew's professionalism, courage, and partnership. This mission was nothing short of heroic."

The New Zealand air force carried out similar rescues in 2021 and 2024, according to the embassy.

According to its website, McMurdo Station is "the central logistical hub for the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP), supporting research on the continent and at NSF Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station."