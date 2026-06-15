B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base at 11:20 a.m. local time. Emergency crews responded to the scene, with the situation "ongoing," according to a statement from the base.

Aerial footage shows a large smoldering burn mark on the land.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy, jet-powered strategic bomber.

Edwards Air Force Base is located in the western Mojave Desert, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The airfield is closed and all inbound aircraft are being diverted, base officials said in a statement.

"All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations. We will continue to update as more information is confirmed," the statement said.

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff. CBS LA

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.