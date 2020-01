A water main break is flooding part of Manhattan's Upper West Side, snarling the morning commute. CBS New York reports the main ruptured around 5:30 a.m. near Lincoln Center at 63rd Street and Broadway.

Aerial images showed flooded streets with emergency vehicles blocking off streets.

#Breaking: Water main break floods are near Lincoln Center on Upper West Side. Streets closed, subway service suspended. https://t.co/qGwwhxTRYB — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 13, 2020

The 1, 2 and 3 trains are suspended in both directions between 42nd Street-Times Square and 96th Street