Unseasonably warm temperatures in the West to break records this weekend

A "strong and expansive upper level ridge" is expected to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the western half of the U.S. this weekend, the National Weather Service Prediction Center said. Nearly 100 locations are forecast to approach or exceed record high temperatures.

Parts of California and the Great Basin could see temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the coming days, the weather agency said. Portions of the Southwest are also likely to report record-setting temperatures.

An upper-level ridge building into the western region will lead to unseasonably warm temperatures 10 to 20 degrees F above normal through Sunday, with nearly 100 locations forecast to approach or exceed record highs by the end of the weekend. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/8GMfY80b3t — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 23, 2022

Some California cities, including Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Jose, Santa Barbara, have already broken or tied previous record temperatures this week.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa reached 89 degrees Fahrenheit, which broke its previous record of 86 degrees set in 1926, the NWS reported. San Jose reached 84 degrees on Tuesday, exceeding its former record of 83 degrees in 1915.

Some very long-standing high temperature records broken today#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hNEVNeTGpg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 23, 2022

With more unseasonably warm days on the horizon, the National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, not leave kids or pets in vehicles, wear sunscreen and light-colored clothing, stay in air-conditioned areas and avoid outdoor activities.

Despite the summer-like temperatures, the National Weather Service in Sacramento warned of frigid water in some areas due to the Sierra Nevada's melting snowpack.

"Remember to always exercise caution while near or in rivers, creeks and streams as they are running very cold from snow melt," the weather agency tweeted. "Hypothermia and other cold water related impacts are common and happen quickly."