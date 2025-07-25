Shooting at University of New Mexico dorm leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded; suspect at large

One person is dead and another is injured after an early-morning shooting at a dormitory complex at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, campus police said Friday. The suspect in the shooting remains at large and may still be on campus, police said.

Police did not say who the victims were or if they were students. The incident took place at the school's Casas del Rio (Gila) student housing center, CBS affiliate KRQE reported.

The University of New Mexico said on social media that its central campus has been closed "out of an abundance of caution." Students have been asked to shelter in place, and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, the university said.

UNM issues shelter in place as shooting leaves 1 dead on Albuquerque campus https://t.co/CimXLvrjuI — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) July 25, 2025

It's not clear what time the shooting took place. Campus police said they received the report of gunshots "in the early morning hours" Friday. The school first posted about the incident at 3:27 a.m. local time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the campus police department.

The University of New Mexico is a public university in Albuquerque. About 22,000 students are enrolled there.