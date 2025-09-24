United Airlines ground stop sees all planes briefly held across U.S. and Canada

All United Airlines flights departing in the U.S. and Canada were briefly suspended Tuesday night, as the airline asked the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop over an unspecified technological issue.

United, which grounded its flights for about half an hour, said it had "experienced a brief connectivity issue just before midnight Central time on Tuesday, but has since resumed normal operations."

It was the second time in less than two months that the U.S. airline had requested a halt to its departures over an unspecified technical glitch. In early August, United flights were subjected to ground stop across major U.S. airports including Newark, Denver, Houston and Chicago, which lasted several hours.

Arriving United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare Airport, in an Aug. 8, 2025 file photo during a ground stop prompted by technical issues. CBS News

The airline said at the time that it was a "technology issue," which caused widespread delays throughout its network.