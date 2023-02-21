We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can be a great way to save on pet care costs. Getty Images/iStockphoto

They say love doesn't cost a thing, but being a pet parent can still add up.

It's not uncommon to spend well over $1,000 per year on fur babies, and that number is only rising. In fact, Morgan Stanley projects that U.S. household spending per pet will rise to $1,320 by 2025, and then hit $1,897 by 2030.

But you don't always have to break the bank to give your pet a good life. You can at least cut down on pet care costs by buying pet insurance and making other money-saving moves now. Start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

4 unique ways to save on pet care

Get pet insurance

Spending money on pet insurance might initially add to your pet expenses, but in the long run, it could save you a lot of money.

For one, pet insurance can help you minimize the cost of major incidents, like surgeries. But even if your pet doesn't get very sick or injured, you can still save money with some pet insurance plans that offer coverage for things like preventive care and wellness, which are often add-ons to standard policies.

For example, a preventative care plan through your pet insurer could cover things like vaccinations and dental care, up to a given limit. If you end up using most of the preventive care benefits throughout the year, you could save more than the cost of the coverage. It just takes a bit of planning to come out ahead.

Not sure what it would cost to insure your pet? You can get a free price quote from Spot pet insurance in 30 seconds now.

Groom your pet on your own

Grooming costs, like haircuts and baths, can vary widely depending on factors like the type of pet, their breed, and your location.

Dog grooming averages anywhere from $20-$150 per appointment, according to Rover, while ones for cats cost $40-$100. The frequency depends on things like breed and your pet's lifestyle, but you'll likely need several grooming sessions per year.

However, you can save money by doing more grooming on your own. That's not to say that you have to take care of all your pets needs yourself, but you might be able to stretch the time between appointments, such as by giving your dog a bath at home.

You can also try to take care of your pet's grooming needs like brushing their teeth, which can help reduce costs that you might otherwise pay to a groomer, as well as potentially avoid vet bills due to poor dental hygiene.

That said, grooming your pet on your own can be challenging, and you want to make sure you're doing so safely. Consider consulting with your vet about proper care, and see if you can find trusted tutorials online.

Buying in bulk (but not just for food)

If you have a membership to a store like Costco, you know that buying in bulk often lowers the per-unit cost of many purchases. While that can be true for pet food too, think beyond kibble and treats to maximize savings.

For example, pet services like daycare and boarding can get expensive. If you know you're going to need these regularly, consider buying a package that reduces your overall cost (e.g., pay $400 upfront for 12 visits instead of $40/visit x 12, which equals $480).

Even if your preferred pet service doesn't advertise a bulk rate, it doesn't hurt to ask.

Just make sure you can afford the bulk purchase and that you have a clear use for whatever you buy. You wouldn't want to go into debt buying a huge daycare package only to find out that your furry friend seems to dread going there.

But if you have trusted service providers, see if you can score discounts, as well as lock-in rates that might rise with inflation, by buying in bulk.

Keep celebrations under control

As much fun as it is being a pet parent, try to keep things in perspective when celebrating things like holidays and birthdays with your furry friend.

Putting together a birthday party or pet celebration is one of the top pet expenses, according to a Lemonade survey. But would they really mind if you don't splurge on custom t-shirts, party hats, banners, etc.?

That's not to say that you can't celebrate with your pet, but remind yourself what you're really trying to accomplish. If you want to give your dog a great day, for example, maybe take them out for their favorite activity, like going on a hike or to a body of water you both enjoy, instead.

The bottom line

Pet costs can be expensive, but by following these types of steps, you can save money. Especially with high-quality pet insurance, you can reduce the likelihood of getting hit with expensive bills. Plus, some types of animal insurance can help when it comes to more routine pet care costs, like vet visit fees. Some even help with things like boarding expenses if you have your own health issue to deal with.

So, by taking time to review pet insurance options, along with planning ahead in areas like buying in bulk, you can save on pet care without shortchanging your pet's quality of life. Ready to get started? You can get a customized price quote here now or you can start exploring some top providers on the market by using the table below.