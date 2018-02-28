CBSN
February 28, 2018

UNICEF says 6 killed in "senseless" attack on charity team

Young fighters sit on a blanket in downtown Bambari after over 350 Central African Republic's child soldiers were released by armed groups honouring a deal signed with UNICEF, on May 14, 2015. 

DAKAR, Senegal -- The United Nations children's agency says one of its workers and five other education workers have been killed in an attack in Central African Republic.

UNICEF's West and Central Africa Regional Director Marie-Pierre Poirier says the team was attacked Sunday while traveling near Markounda, a remote northwestern area near the border with Chad.

Seleka Muslim militiamen drive through Bangui, Central African Republic in this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo.

Poirier strongly condemns the "senseless act against aid workers who were there to improve the lives of the most vulnerable populations."

UNICEF says it has no further details.

Militia violence has intensified in the past year in Central African Republic and spread into more regions.

In August, clashes between a militia and a self-defense group killed 30 civilians, including six Red Cross volunteers.

