Nearly 790,000 people applied for jobless benefits during Christmas week

Some 787,000 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits the week ending December 26, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's a drop of 19,000 from the week before. Another 308,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for self-employed and gig workers.

"While the decline in total initial claims is movement in the right direction, they have not fallen below one million since this crisis began," AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, said in a note.

The number of applications is the lowest it's been in four weeks, but the count over the Christmas holidays is still nearly four times higher than before the coronavirus struck. Nine months after the crisis began, employers continue to cut jobs while rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home and force state and local governments re-impose restrictions on business.

President Donald Trump this week signed a spending package to extend jobless aid for another 10 weeks and increase unemployment benefits by an additional $300 a week.

Some 19.5 million Americans were receiving some form of unemployment assistance as of mid-December.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.