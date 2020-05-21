Another 4.4 million Americans file for jobless aid, bringing pandemic total above 40 million

Another 4.4 million U.S. workers filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That brings the total number of people applying for aid to more than 40 million since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the nation.

Put another way, 1 in 4 U.S. workers has applied for jobless aid in the last 10 weeks.

"Unemployment claims made during the coronavirus crisis have already exceeded the 37 million claims made over the entire 18 months of the Great Recession," Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, said in a note.

Some 2.4 million workers applied for regular unemployment insurance in the week ending May 16, marking a slight decrease from the week before. But nearly as many — 2.2 million — applied for aid under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for self-employed and gig workers.

The number of first-time applications for jobless aid has steadily declined since peaking in late March, indicating that the wave of layoffs is slowing. However, the numbers remain staggering by historical standards, demonstrating that severe economic pain is widespread even as the majority of U.S. states reopen their economies.

"The job numbers will get worse before they get better," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Senate this week.

A congressional budget watchdog predicted unemployment will remain above 11% for the rest of the year — higher than its peak during the Great Recession.

This is a developing story.