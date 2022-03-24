More than half of Ukraine's kids displaced by Russia's war, U.N. says

London — More than half of the children in Ukraine have been displaced in the one month since Russia invaded, the United Nations said Thursday, either fleeing the country entirely as refugees, or moving around internally to try to find safe areas.

"The war has caused one of the fastest largescale displacements of children since World War II," Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, said. "This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come. Children's safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop horrific violence."

4.3 million of the country's 7.8 million children have been displaced from their homes, the U.N. agency said. At least 78 children have been confirmed killed and 105 wounded, the U.N. has said, but it acknowledges that because of the difficulty in confirming casualties in the war zone, the true toll is likely much higher.

UNICEF said it was establishing child-friendly spaces across Ukraine and working to increase the number of child protection teams deployed to acute conflict zones. It has also created one-stop safe places outside Ukraine for women and children who have fled the country.

"Children urgently need peace and protection. They need their rights. UNICEF continues to appeal for an immediate cease-fire and for the protection of children from harm. Essential infrastructure on which children depend, including hospitals, schools and buildings sheltering civilians, must never come under attack," Russel said.