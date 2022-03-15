Unofficial Lego version of Volodymyr Zelenskyy raises money for Ukraine

A custom-printed Lego version of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — along with tiny toy Molotov cocktails — raised $16,000 for Ukraine relief efforts, according to the Chicago toy company behind the products.

Independent retailer Citizen Brick this month offered a limited supply of the items, saying all of the money raised would go to help Direct Relief deliver medical supplies to people in Ukraine. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based humanitarian nonprofit has deployed for than 30 tons of medical aid to Ukraine since the war broke out, according to its website.

The United Nations says 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded.

The online sale on March 5 offered the unique items — the Molotov Cocktail for $10 and the miniature Zelenskyy figure for $100 — raised $16,540 for Direct Relief, according to Citizen Brick.

"The minifigs sold out almost immediately. We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 hours, with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print," the toymaker wrote on Instagram. "We know there were some folks who tried to get one and couldn't. We hope they'll consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless."

Started by artist Joe Trupia in 2010, Citizen Brick prints its own designs for Legos. Its past efforts include an unofficial Lego strip club set, complete with zebra-print couches and pole in 2014, and a Breaking Bad Lego set. Current efforts include a "Squid Games" figure, based on the hit Netflix show.