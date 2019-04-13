British police fire shots after car rams into parked vehicles outside Ukraine embassy

British police fired shots Saturday at a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London after it rammed other cars parked in front of the embassy. London's Metropolitan Police said firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect who drove a vehicle at a police car when police arrived on the scene.

The embassy said none of its staff was injured.

The Ukrainian embassy said its ambassador's vehicle was "deliberately rammed" as it sat parked outside the building, BBC News reported. When officers arrived on the scene, a car was "driven at them," Metropolitan Police said.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 40s who did not appear to be injured but was taken to a central London hospital for a precautionary check. The suspect has not been identified or charged.

Investigators work the site where police fired shots after a vehicle rammed the parked car of Ukraine's ambassador in London on April 13, 2019. GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS

Police said the incident is not being treated as related to terrorism.



Chief Superintendent Andy Walker said, under standard procedure, the use of a police firearm in Britain is now being formally investigated. The Director of Professional Standards has been notified of the incident. He praised police for responding quickly.

The embassy is located in Holland Park, west London.

A witness told BBC News the man arrived around 7 a.m. local time and was "blasting music."

"He sat in the middle of the street for over two hours. I was out on my terrace when he started ramming the embassy car," said Darcy Mercier, who lives near the embassy.