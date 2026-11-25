London — One-third of Brits between the ages of 16 and 24 have never had sex, according to a large-scale, periodic survey that has studied the prevalence of sexting and pornography use for the first time.

The decline in youth sexual activity is part of a wider trend of British people having less sex compared to previous generations, all revealed in the National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), a survey of nearly 7,000 Britons between 2022 and 2024, which was published Tuesday in The Lancet medical journal.

Adults aged 45 and below are having sex twice a month on average, down from four times a month in 1990-91, and three in 2010-12, according to the survey. The proportion of 16- to 24-year-olds who said they had never had sex rose from 18% to 38% among women and 18% to 28% among men, compared to the previous Natsal study.

The latest survey was the first time participants had been asked about their online activity.

Half of the women respondents between 16 and 24 said they had watched pornography in the past year, while 86% of young men said they had. Half of 16- to 24-year-olds said they had sent or received sexual images on their phone in the past year.

"There has been an emerging shift towards less sexual experience among young people," wrote the authors of the study. "Sexual lifestyles now commonly incorporate online behaviors such as sexting and pornography, especially for young people."

One of the researchers on the project, Prof. Wendy Macdowall at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told CBS News partner BBC News that while it may be tempting to link the online activity with the decline in sexual activity, there are several other reasons for the drop, "especially among young people."

Similar declines among young people have been observed "in other high-income countries," the study states, and while "these changes are not yet well understood," it added, the shifts have coincided with rising rates of mental health conditions and declines in alcohol consumption, and "later attainment of traditional markers of adulthood," as well as "increasingly online lives."

Respondents reported an increase in masturbation across all age groups and genders, as well as sexting and pornography use, according to the survey's authors, but while that "might signal a shift away from partnered physical intimacy, towards more solo and online sexual behavior … masturbation and pornography use were lower among those reporting never having had sex, challenging the notion these behaviors simply substitute one another."

The study did not ask participants about any use of artificial intelligence in sexuality.

"When we did our fieldwork in 2022-24 that seemed a little bit sci-fi," Soazig Clifton, a researcher on the Natsal project from University College London, told the BBC. "In the future we might be looking at the impact of AI on people's sexual behavior and on their relationships, thinking about things like AI companions."

The study also revealed that the average number of sexual partners over a lifetime for people in the U.K. is five, and that same-sex intercourse has increased among both men and women.