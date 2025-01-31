UFC head Dana White responds to fighter Bryce Mitchell's praise of Hitler

UFC President and CEO Dana White criticized mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchell for making antisemitic and homophobic comments on a podcast during which the featherweight also praised former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

"I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst," White said while addressing the media on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. "First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people."

White said the UFC let Mitchell know what he said was unacceptable.

"Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron," White said. "That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. Julio Cortez / AP

But, citing freedom of expression, White said the organization would not take any disciplinary actions against Mitchell.

"That's the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television," White said, according to CBS Sports. "What do you want me to say about it? You know where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by it. I think he's literally one of the dumbest human beings."

According to CBS Sports, Mitchell is 17-2 as a pro and 8-2 in UFC. He's coming off a TKO win over Kron Gracie in December, which was his first fight since suffering a devastating knockout loss to Josh Emmett in December 2023.