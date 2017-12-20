Uber names new COO: former Orbitz chief Barney Harford

Uber has named former Orbitz chief executive Barney Harford as its chief operating officer. The ride-hailing company has been searching for a COO since March, when then-CEO Travis Kalanick said he wanted "a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey."

Kalanick has since been replaced as the top executive by Dara Khosrowshahi, formerly of Expedia.

Harford has both worked for and competed with Khosroswhahi in the travel business, according to Bloomberg, which reported that Harford has been senior adviser to Uber's CEO since October.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. This is a developing story.