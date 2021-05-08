Live

How will new Uber accusations affect trade secrets trial?

The Justice Department reportedly is investigating whether Uber stole trade secrets from its competitors. The allegations were revealed in a letter by the lawyer of a former Uber manager who claims the company has a secret internal unit dedicated to gathering intelligence on rivals, hiding evidence, and influencing lawsuits. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the new evidence could affect the trade secrets trial between Uber and Google's Waymo.
