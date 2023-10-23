Watch CBS News
Nearly 7,000 Stellantis factory workers join the UAW strike

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

UAW President Shawn Fain explains shift in strike strategy with CBS News Detroit
UAW President Shawn Fain explains shift in strike strategy with CBS News Detroit 02:50

The weekslong United Auto Workers strike intensified Monday when 6,800 employees at Stellantis walked off the job at the automaker's largest plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant produces the RAM 1500 trucks, the company's best-selling vehicles, UAW leaders said Monday. With another 6,800 in the fold, the UAW now has more than 40,000 workers on strike. 

Stellantis (the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM) didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike. 

UAW leaders also said Monday that Stellantis has the weakest labor contract offer on the table among Detroit's Big Three automakers. On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are all offering a 23% wage increase across a four-year contract

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 11:09 AM

