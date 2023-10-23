Nearly 7,000 Stellantis factory workers join the UAW strike

UAW President Shawn Fain explains shift in strike strategy with CBS News Detroit UAW President Shawn Fain explains shift in strike strategy with CBS News Detroit 02:50

The weekslong United Auto Workers strike intensified Monday when 6,800 employees at Stellantis walked off the job at the automaker's largest plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant produces the RAM 1500 trucks, the company's best-selling vehicles, UAW leaders said Monday. With another 6,800 in the fold, the UAW now has more than 40,000 workers on strike.

Stellantis (the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM) didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike.

UAW leaders also said Monday that Stellantis has the weakest labor contract offer on the table among Detroit's Big Three automakers. On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are all offering a 23% wage increase across a four-year contract.

