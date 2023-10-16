Ford executive chair Bill Ford to discuss future of American manufacturing

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Co. executive chair Bill Ford will speak on the "future of American manufacturing" at 10 a.m. Monday. 

CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of the press conference, as well as expert analysis. 

Ford's discussion comes as the UAW strike enters its fifth week. Last Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said the union entered a new phase and will no longer wait until Fridays to announce strike expansions. 

For more on the UAW strike, visit here

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:20 AM

