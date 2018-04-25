U.S. stocks edge down in early trading Wednesday

Wall Street edged lower in early trading Wednesday morning amid worries over a rise in the cost of borrowing and companies' raw materials.

The S&P 500 was down half a percentage point, at 2,619, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 154 points, at 23,870, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44 points, trading at 6,962.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.99 percent on Tuesday from 2.98 percent the day before, having peaked at 3 percent for the first time since January 2014. Low interest rates have played an important role in the economic recovery of the last decade, and the yield on the 10-year note is a benchmark for many kinds of interest rates including mortgages. It has been climbing because investors expect higher economic growth and inflation.

Shares in Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical tumbled 7 percent to in Tokyo on Wednesday after the company confirmed it had revised its offer for an approximately 50 percent stake in Irish biotech company Shire to 46 billion pounds ($64.2 billion). Shire's board indicated that it would recommend that proposal to its shareholders, Takeda said in a statement. The two companies have until May 8 to reach a final deal, they said.

U.S. media conglomerate Comcast (CMCSA) offered to buy British broadcaster Sky for $30 billion, topping a controversial bid from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox (FOXA). The move opened up the possibility of a bidding war for Sky, whose stock spiked 4.4 percent to 13.63 pounds in London on the news.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.3 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index slipped nearly 0.4 percen.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil edged 8 cents lower to $67.62 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 1.4 percent to $67.70 on Tuesday. Brent crude fell 22 cents to $73.64 per barrel.