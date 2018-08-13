U.S. stocks open slightly higher, ignoring Turkey crisis

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies, reversing a slide Friday prompted by Turkey's currency drop.

Consumer-focused companies were also higher in early trading Monday. Amazon rose 1.7 percent.

Marketing and media information company Nielsen soared 14 percent after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the company and said it should consider a sale.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,840. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points to 25,368. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,856.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.88 percent.

The Turkish lire hit an all-time low of 7.23 against the dollar on Sunday after President Donald Trump announced a doubling of tariffs against the country.