U.K. lawmakers vote against holding second referendum on Brexit

London — Britain's Parliament has voted against holding a new Brexit referendum, at least for now. In a decisive 334-85 vote, lawmakers defeated a motion that called for another public vote on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote. The vote on Thursday doesn't prevent lawmakers from trying again later to win Parliament's support for a second Brexit referendum.

In the first referendum in 2016, Britain voted by 52 to 48 percent to leave the EU.

Britain's Parliament is holding a series of votes Thursday on whether to delay the U.K.'s departure from the 28-nation bloc, which is currently scheduled for March 29.

President Donald Trump said Thursday Britain's debate over leaving the European Union is "tearing the country apart." He commented as he welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Mr. Trump said he's "surprised at how badly" the Brexit negotiations have been handled. The president, who sees himself as a deal-maker, said he gave advice to British Prime Minister Theresa May but she didn't listen to him. He said both sides are very "cemented in" and he called it a "tough situation" and a "shame."