U-Haul will no longer hire smokers in many states

U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a "healthier workforce."



The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won't apply to those hired before then. U-Haul said the initiative is part of its commitment to establishing a healthy corporate culture.

"We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, in a statement. "Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey."

The policy complements U-Haul's "Healthier You" program, which helps workers quit smoking. The program also offers gym and personal training reimbursements, nutrition plans and more.

New laws try to curb teen nicotine use

New job applicants a U-Haul will be asked if they use nicotine products, and those hired in the 21 states will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.



The states where U-Haul's new policy will take affect are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The company, which is based in Phoenix, has more than 30,000 employees.