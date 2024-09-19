Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Tyson Foods misleads shoppers about its carbon emissions, climate group says

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

"Greenwashing" in advertising
Is a popular food company "greenwashing" its advertisements? 05:19

Tyson Foods is misleading shoppers and investors over its ability to reach "net-zero" carbon emissions by 2050 as well take other steps aimed at protecting the environment. 

Tyson, the world's second-biggest meat processor, should have to curtail its climate claims or release a substantial plan to support its claims, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the Environmental Working Group. The complaint is part of an effort to "hold the biggest, most powerful contributors to the climate crisis — across industries — accountable for greenwashing," EWG stated.

Tyson Foods has said since 2021 that it would hit net-zero emissions — the point at which the amount of greenhouse gases a company emits is offset by the emissions that are removed from the atmosphere — by 2050 by using more renewable energy and no longer contributing to deforestation. 

The Arkansas-based meat company also sells a brand of "climate-friendly" beef that Tyson says is made with 10% fewer emissions than conventional meat.

A spokesperson said Tyson does not comment on litigation, but defended the company's "long history of sustainable practices."

The suit against Tyson was filed in Washington, D.C., which has a consumer protection law in place that lets consumer groups sue companies for false advertising. 

The same claim of greenwashing — a term attributed to environmentalist Jay Westerveld that refers to making false or misleading statements about the environmental benefits of a product or service — was made in February in a suit filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James against JBS, the world's largest beef producer, over its claim it would reach net-zero emissions by 2040. 

James' suit against the Brazilian meat conglomerate came after Earthjustice successfully challenged JBS' environmental messaging before an ad industry self-regulatory organization in 2023. 

Livestock production accounts for 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions globally, with cattle responsible for two-thirds of the total, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. 

The Science-Based Targets Initiative, a UN-backed agency that reviews net-zero goals, is calling for the food and agricultural sector to reduce its emissions by 3% annually between 2020 and 2030.

Delta Air Lines last year dismissed as "without legal merit" a suit filed by a passenger that alleged the airline's claim to be "the world's first carbon-neutral airline" to be marketing spin. Coca-Cola is currently defending itself in a similar case in which the beverage make is accused of overstating its recycling efforts. 

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.