Tyson Foods chicken recall expands to nearly 9 million pounds due to listeria risk

An already large chicken recall is widening, with Tyson Foods adding more than 450,000 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry products to an existing recall of 8.5 million pounds possibly contaminated with listeria.

Shipped nationwide to retailers, restaurants, schools, hospitals and military bases, the recall involves three dozen fully cooked poultry products such as chicken strips, diced chicken and pizza with chicken, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

An outbreak related to the bacteria and linked to Tyson products has led to one death in Delaware and sickened two people in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recalled Tyson Foods products. Tyson Food

Listeriosis is a potentially deadly infection that mostly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions at times preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, CDC data show.

Produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, the recalled Tyson products have "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said the affected products were produced at a plant in Dexter, Missouri.

"While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement.

Retailers that sold the recalled chicken include H-E-B, Kroger, Publix, Target, Walmart and Wegmans. (See here for a list of the recalled products and here to view the labels.)

The products could be in consumer freezers as well as in those of institutions, and should not be eaten or served but thrown away or returned, the USDA cautioned.

Related recalls include pizza and other food products containing Tyson-supplied chicken sold at Safeway and Acme stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C., Albertsons Cos. said on Wednesday.

Recalled product sold at Albertsons' Safeway and Acme stores. Albertsons Companies

Tyson's recall also prompted the recall of chicken salad sandwiches sold at Circle K stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and in Southern California, according to LSG Sky Chefs.

Consumers who bought the 5.9-ounce sandwiches between June 1, 2021, and July 5, 2021, should discard or return for a full refund. The sandwiches are packaged with Circle K branding and bear the UPC code 815138013996.

Recalled chicken Sandwich. LSG Sky Chefs

Consumers with questions should call or text Tyson Foods at (855) 382-3101.