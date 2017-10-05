Tyrese Gibson says Dwayne Johnson caused "Fast and Furious 9" delay

Tyrese Gibson is accusing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson of holding up the release date of "Fast and Furious 9." In a fiery Instagram post, the actor called out his cast mate.

He wrote in a tone clearly meant to be sarcastic, "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April."

The movie was originally set for release on April 19, 2019 but has been postponed to April 10, 2020. "Fate of the Furious" was released in April, making this the longest gap between two "Furious" movies since "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," which was out in 2006, and 2009's "Fast & Furious."

Gibson is alleging that Johnson is the reason for the delay because he is reportedly getting his own spinoff film. He continued in the post, "#FastFamily right? Nah..... It's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?" He also made a dig at the underperformance of "Baywatch" at the box office and said, "will this be another #BayWatch?"

Gibson also stirred up social media drama with Johnson in September, when he begged Johnson not to take on the spinoff movie in a now-deleted Instagram comment. He wrote, "If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don't fly solo."