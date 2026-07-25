South China evacuates over 340,000 and cancels flights as region braces for Typhoon Noul

Typhoon Noul is bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in the province of Guangdong with the region on high alert and at least dozens of flights canceled.

Hong Kong's Observatory said Noul, which had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph near its center, was moving on Saturday across the South China Sea and edging closer toward the coast of Guangdong.

The city's observatory forecasts Noul could make landfall Sunday morning around the vicinity of the southern Chinese cities of Huizhou and Shanwei and then move inland, bringing strong winds and squally showers to parts of the region. China's weather center expects Noul to make landfall in the early hours of Sunday.

China's National Meteorological Center expects parts of southern Guangdong and southeastern Fujian provinces will experience heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.

More than 340,000 people had been evacuated by Saturday afternoon in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Train services in the province have been canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.

Passersby walk in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district under heavy rain and wind ahead of Typhoon Noul on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Chan Ho-him via AP

Hong Kong airport's website showed more than 150 flights had been canceled for Saturday and Sunday, with more flights facing possible cancellations.

Mainland Chinese authorities issued their highest-tier red typhoon alert on Saturday evening, while Hong Kong's observatory hoisted the storm signal No. 8, the third-highest under the city's alert system.

As the storm approaches Hong Kong, parts of a large scaffolding on a high-rise building collapsed on Saturday afternoon, local police said, adding that initial reports indicated there were no injuries.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said Noul was bringing rainfall to parts of southern and eastern Taiwan. It was passing over waters south of Taiwan, and was moving away from the island Saturday.

Earlier this month, Typhoon Bavi brought strong winds and rain to eastern China, leading to the evacuation of more than 2 million people. It made landfall on July 11. Another, Maysak, made landfall in southern China on July 3.