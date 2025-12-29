Actor accusing Tyler Perry sent text messages of gratitude and friendship years after alleged assault

Text messages show that Tyler Perry and "Boo! A Madea Halloween" actor Mario Rodriguez, who recently filed a lawsuit accusing the filmmaker of sexual assault, remained in contact years after Rodriguez alleges their interactions ended.

Rodriguez alleged in the lawsuit filed last week in California that Perry sexually assaulted him during encounters that occurred between 2014 and 2019. The lawsuit says Rodriguez cut off contact with Perry in 2019, though Perry would periodically reach out afterward. But screenshots of text messages obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday night show Rodriguez making contact with Perry as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and again on Aug. 31, 2025, expressing gratitude, friendship and financial distress.

Rodriguez's lawsuit seeks at least $77 million in damages and accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Rodriguez also sued Lionsgate, which distributed "Boo! A Madea Halloween" in 2016, accusing the studio of overlooking Perry's alleged assault.

Perry denied the allegations made in Rodriguez's suit.

"Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab," Alex Spiro, an attorney for Perry, said in a statement Friday provided to CBS News.

Spiro also told the AP: "I said it before and I will say it again. This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam."

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In one text message between Rodriguez and Perry that was sent on Thanksgiving 2024, Rodriguez thanked Perry for helping him through difficult periods in his life and wrote that he appreciated him "to the moon," according to the screenshots. In another series of messages dated Aug. 31 this year, Rodriguez described ongoing health problems, said he lacked health insurance and told Perry he was scared and struggling financially.

The messages were provided to the AP by a source close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Rodriguez has.

The lawsuit follows a separate case filed in June by actor Derek Dixon, who alleged Perry groped him while Dixon worked on Perry's television series "The Oval" and "Ruthless." That lawsuit was originally filed in California state court and later moved to federal court in Georgia, where Perry is based. Perry also has denied Dixon's allegations.

AP reached out to Rodriguez's attorney, Jonathan Delshad, seeking comment on the text messages, but did not receive a response. Delshad also represents Dixon.