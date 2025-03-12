Suspect in murder of fiancé searched online about killing an "illegal immigrant," Texas police say

A Texas man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his fiancé, state officials said Monday. The suspect allegedly made disturbing searches online before the shooting, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Ty Vaughn, 31, was engaged to Luis Banos, 27, officials said in a news release. The couple lived in Baytown, a suburb of Houston.

Officers were dispatched to the couple's apartment in response to reports of a deceased man on January 14, 2025. The call was placed by Vaughn, who said that he had found Banos dead from a gunshot wound. Vaughn was detained for questioning and provided "inconsistent statements," according to the news release.

Ty Vaughn Baytown Police Department

Banos' death was later determined to be a homicide.

Detectives discovered evidence that Vaughn had allegedly searched "is it illegal to kill an illegal immigrant" before the shooting, KHOU reported. The news release did not include information about Banos' immigration status. The Houston Chronicle reported that Vaughn told investigators that Banos was "an illegal."

Investigators also found suspicious evidence at the scene, including blood on the couple's bed, even though Banos was found in another area of the home, KHOU reported. Prosecutor Michael Hanover told KHOU that the evidence indicated "that the scene had been tampered with, essentially."

Vaughn was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, March 7.

Vaughn appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $500,000, according to KHOU. Jail records show that Vaughn is being held at the Harris County Sheriff's Department Detention Facility. His next court date is set for April 30.

The investigation remains active, according to the news release, and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers.