2 women hikers die in heat in Nevada state park

Overton, Nev. — Two women hikers have been found dead in a state park in southern Nevada, authorities said Sunday.

Nevada State Police didn't release any details on the hikers' identities or a possible cause of death. However, the southern part of the state remains in an excessive heat warning, and the high temperature on Saturday was 114 degrees.

Authorities said they were asked to do a welfare check shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for two women who didn't finish their hike at Valley of Fire State Park, south of Overton in Moapa Valley.

Scene from Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada https://parks.nv.gov/parks/valley-of-fire

A group of hikers reported seeing the women enter the trails in the morning and became concerned when they noticed the pair hadn't returned.

State police said one woman was found dead on the trail and the other body was located in a canyon.

Valley of Fire State Park is about 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

There have been seven heat-related deaths in Clark County as of mid-July, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

