Police: Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Houston, baby found unharmed

A man and a woman were found dead Saturday in a home in a Houston suburb in what deputies said they believe is a murder-suicide, police said. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies also found an uninjured infant inside the home, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies discovered a man and a woman dead inside the home in Richmond, Texas. Deputies have not yet released the cause of death or the identities of the deceased.

A motive is also unknown at this time. Investigators told KHOU they believe the man committed the crime and the woman is the victim.

Police told KHOU the child was not injured and is now in the custody of a grandmother.