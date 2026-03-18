TSA PreCheck Touchless ID can save you time as airport lines get longer. Here's how to sign up.

As TSA lines get longer and the situation at U.S. airports becomes more uncertain, there's a method for flyers hoping to fast-pass security wait times. In addition to keeping tabs on TSA wait-time trackers, which are often available on individual airports' websites, air travelers can also enroll in the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program, a verification process that uses biometrics similar to Clear.

The program's facial identification technology leads to "faster, more efficient identity verification," says TSA. At airports where it's currently in use, travelers are queued in separate Touchless ID lanes at security checkpoints, and they typically have the shortest of all waits.

TSA says Touchless ID is currently available at 65 airports, but flyers must opt into the program through whichever airline they're using. To be eligible for enrollment, a flyer must already have TSA PreCheck and an active frequent flyer profile with an airline participating in Touchless ID. The flyer must also have uploaded valid passport information to that profile.

Right now, five airlines are participating in the program: Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest and United. Each has a slightly different opt-in process.

Here's how to sign up.

Alaska

People flying on Alaska Airlines who are interested in enrolling in Touchless ID must have an Atmost Rewards account, according to the airline. To enroll, they should follow these steps:

Sign into their rewards account, and add a Known Traveler Number, or KTN, as well as valid passport information to their profile.

Under a tab labeled "travel documents," they can click the option to "Add TSA PreCheck Touchless ID." They will be enrolled until choosing to opt out.

American

American Airlines flyers must also have a rewards account with the airline in order to opt into Touchless ID, the airline says. American requires flyers to opt in every year. To enroll, they should:

Log into their AAadvantage account, and navigate to the "information and password section."

Save their KTN and passport information to their rewards profile.

Scroll through the section to the option for "TSA PreCheck Touchless ID," check the opt-in box, and save.

Delta

Delta allows flyers with SkyMiles accounts to opt into Touchless ID. To enroll in the program, the airline says passengers should:

Store their passport information and KTN in their SkyMiles profile, either in the Fly Delta app or at delta.com.

Choose the option within the rewards profile to opt into Touchless ID.

Look for the green "Touchless" badge on signs at select airports, signaling dedicated security lines as well as bag drops.

Southwest

Travelers flying Southwest can opt into Touchless ID through their Rapid Rewards account, the airline says. They can enroll by:

Logging into their Rapid Rewards account in the Southwest app and selecting "TSA PreCheck Touchless ID."

Using their phone to scan their passport, adding their KTN into their profile and opting into the program.

Flyers are advised to check their mobile boarding passes for the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator once their opt-in selection has been saved.

United

United passengers interested in opting into Touchless ID must have a Mileage Plus account, according to the airline. They should follow these steps to enroll:

Save their passport and KTN to their MileagePlus account in the United app. They can enter that information by navigating to their account and selecting the page for TSA PreCheck and travel documents.

They can opt into Touchless ID on that same page.

United says each traveler must enroll through their own account before checking in for flights on the app. Travelers are encouraged to read the airline's privacy policy and give United permission to use their facial scan as identification.

Like Delta, United also offers a Touchless ID shortcut for bag drops in addition to security checkpoints at participating airports. Generally, airlines with a touchless bag drop option offer it at their hub airports.

Which airports have Touchless ID?

Touchless ID is available at 65 airports located across the United States. TSA shared a map with their locations to its website.

TSA

Here is a table showing TSA wait times at major airports: