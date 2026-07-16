Trump Media to sell faster access to top Truth Social accounts: "Markets already move on Truth Social posts"

Washington — President Trump's media company will sell faster access to Truth Social posts, where the president often announces policy updates and market-moving news.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced Thursday it will launch a Truth API data feed for Wall Street that provides "real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts." It's expected to be available beginning Aug. 1, the company said.

"Markets already move on Truth Social posts," Kevin McGurn, interim chief executive officer at Trump Media & Technology Group, said in a statement.

The company said the API will deliver posts to paying customers in "milliseconds," and is designed for firms "most impacted by the cost of a delay in information," including high-frequency trading firms that buy and sell stocks in fractions of seconds. The data feed will "provide continuous 24/7 coverage" and has an archive of posts dating back to 2022, the company said.

McGurn said he expects the offering to provide a "meaningful, ongoing source of revenue" for the company. The company did not specify how much the service will cost.

"Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform's most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream," he said.

Mr. Trump founded his media and technology company in 2021, after many of the largest social media platforms suspended his accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — suspensions that have since been lifted.

Mr. Trump is the highest-profile user of Truth Social, with 12.9 million followers, though his eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the White House also have several million followers. The president has often used Truth Social to make major policy announcements, including statements on tariffs and the Iran war that have moved financial markets.