Trump's total wealth shrunk by $100 million last year: report

President Donald Trump's estimated net worth fell by $100 million last year following revenue drops at several of his resort properties and his flagship Fifth Avenue Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to a new report.

The president's total net worth is now pegged at about $2.8 billion, down some $100 million from the previous year's tally, Bloomberg News reported. The biggest drops happened at the Trump Organization's golf and resort properties, with Bloomberg describing a $70 million decrease in revenue there last year.

Offsetting declines were upticks at other properties including office spaces in New York and San Francisco, and the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., the report said.

Earlier this year, Forbes released an estimate showing the President's wealth sank during his first year in office despite a surging stock market.

According to that report, the president's fortune fell by $400 million over the course of 2017 to an estimated $3.1 billion. The decline left him as the world's 766th richest person, more than 200 places lower than his 544th spot on the previous year's Forbes list.