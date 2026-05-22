President Trump won't attend son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding, citing responsibilities in Washington

Washington — President Trump on Friday said he won't be attending the wedding of his son, Donald Trump Jr., to Bettina Anderson this weekend, citing responsibilities at the White House.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"

The wedding is reportedly in the Bahamas. On Thursday, Mr. Trump said he may not attend because of the situation with Iran, among other things.

"He'd like me to go," the president said when asked on Friday whether he would attend his son's wedding. "But it's going to be just a small little private affair. And I'm going to try and make it. I'm in the midst — I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course, I'm talking about."

On Friday, the president didn't mention specific responsibilities with the war or other matters that would cause him to stay in Washington. The president's updated schedule for Saturday and Sunday lists only "executive time" at the White House.

It's a second marriage for Don Jr., who has five children with his first wife, Vanessa. They divorced in 2018, during Mr. Trump's first term in office.