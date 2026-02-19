Arts commission approves Trump's White House ballroom plans, clearing key hurdle

Washington — A commission that advises the federal government on architecture and the arts voted unanimously Thursday to approve President Trump's overhaul of the White House East Wing, clearing a key hurdle before above-ground construction can begin on a new ballroom.

Six members of the Commission of Fine Arts voted to give final approval of the project after discussing the plans at a virtual meeting. One member, the original architect of the ballroom, recused himself. All of the members were appointed by the president after he fired the previous members in October.

Architect Shalom Baranes presented renderings and technical drawings to the commission, showing the proposed East Wing exterior from various perspectives. The images showed one notable change to an earlier design: a pediment will no longer adorn the south face of the ballroom.

Baranes also played animations that simulated how the public will see the new construction from the north and south sides of the complex.

Landscape architect Rick Parisi also presented mock-ups showing the foliage that will accent the ballroom grounds and the relocation of a fountain on the east edge of the White House campus.

Artist renderings and diagrams of the new White House East Wing and ballroom, photographed on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Jon Elswick / AP

A commission staffer presented an all-white 3D model of the White House and Treasury complex to show the scale of the proposed East Wing.

"In two decades of casework here, I've never seen as much public engagement on this. We've literally gotten, in the past week or so, more than 2,000 various messages," said Thomas Luebke, CFA's secretary. "The vast, vast majority is negative, in general."

The commissioners sat expressionless as Luebke summarized the feedback: site demolition without permits or oversight; a scale that will "dwarf the White House;" a lack of transparency in funding and contracting; and a "fundamental miscarriage of democratic principles."

"The ballroom seems to shout power," wrote one commenter about the building's size and design, Luebke said.

Responding to that criticism, newly appointed commissioner and White House aide Chamberlain Harris said, "This is sort of like the greatest country in the world. It's the greatest house in the world and we want it to be the greatest ballroom in the world."

Luebke read one comment supportive of the ballroom, which noted that it will provide a permanent space for state functions commensurate with the stature of the office of the presidency.

The public comments, Luebke said, were "overwhelmingly in opposition — over 99%."

The Commission of Fine Arts was established in 1910 to "advise the federal government on matters pertaining to the arts and national symbols, and to guide the architectural development of Washington, D.C." according to its website.

The White House is still awaiting approval from another panel, the National Capital Planning Commission, which could vote as soon as March 5. The administration has said vertical construction could begin as soon as April.