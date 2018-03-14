Trump visits Boeing plant in St. Louis, talks up tax reform

President Trump is touring a Boeing plant in St. Louis Wednesday, in part to talk up the tax overhaul his party passed three months ago.

The president's visit comes at a tumultuous time for his White House. Television pundit Larry Kudlow has accepted an offer to replace outgoing chief White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been fired, and the president's personal assistant Johnny McEntee was escorted out of the White House on Tuesday.

On Tuesday in California, speaking to the Marine Corps, Mr. Trump suggested the need to establish a Space Corps, like the Air Force, but for space.

Mr. Trump has long emphasized strengthening the military, and to him, that means having the best equipment — the kind top U.S. contractor Boeing makes.

In Missouri Wednesday, Mr. Trump took a look at some of Boeing's planes, calling them "incredible." Secretary of State Steve Mnuchin accompanied him, and met with mechanics.