Trump says the U.S. will sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Washington — President Trump said Monday the U.S. would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a day before he's set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

"I will say that we will be doing that, we'll be selling F-35s, yeah," the president said when he was asked by reporters in the Oval Office if the U.S. would be selling the fighter jets to the Saudis. Mr. Trump said the Saudis "want to buy" them, and they've "been a great ally."

The president aims to lock in major business and national security deals with Saudi Arabia during the crown prince's visit.

Mr. Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have fostered close relationships with the Saudis and the crown prince in particular, viewing them as critical partners for both security and business in a turbulent Middle East.

The crown prince's White House visit is expected to include an Oval Office meeting and lunch, similar to the meetings the president has held with other world leaders in recent weeks. But the White House is also hosting a black-tie dinner Tuesday evening, albeit without the formal title of a state dinner.